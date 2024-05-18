Watch Odell Beckham Jr. talk up playing with Tua Tagovailoa this season

🎥 Odell Beckham Jr. on playing with Tua Tagovailoa: "They were just telling me how accurate he is, how good of a ball he throws, all of those things. I'm super excited about it. I met him today, great person, seems like his energy is just infectious." (@MiamiDolphins) #GoFins pic.twitter.com/cXAXLjY7j2