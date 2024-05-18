Watch Odell Beckham Jr. talk up playing with Tua Tagovailoa this season
By Brian Miller
Odell Beckham Jr. previously mentioned that he was a little worried about catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa, given he is a left-handed quarterback. That opinion has changed, and now OBJ is hyped to get started working with him with the Miami Dolphins. If everything goes according to plan, that will start when OTA workouts begin.
Since joining the Dolphins, Beckham has drawn a lot of attention from the media and he spoke again recently about what he sees in his new QB. The Dolphins' new WR said that he didn't spend much time watching film on Tua because offensive players watch defensive game tapes.
He said that after he joined the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel was talking up the team's franchise QB and that he and the head coach spent over an hour watching game tape. Beckham came away impressed. OBJ spoke with Travis Wingfield on the Drive Time Podcast, the Dolphins' official podcast. Here is the clip of him talking about Tua:
Odell Beckham Jr. is a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa and his game
OBJ should be excited about what he is about to do in Miami. He adds another element to the offense that can't be discarded. A linebacker can't cover him, and while he isn't the player he used to be, there is still a lot left in his game. Now, he will play with one of the more accurate quarterbacks in the NFL.
Tua has always been heralded for his accuracy. The detractors will point to him not having a big arm, but Tua does just fine. Now, with another weapon at his disposal, the Dolphins should be able to not rely on Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill as much.
A great passing game can make the Dolphins rushing attack great as well. We saw that last season when the Dolphins run game was one of the best in the league. This is one of the best offenses in the league, and adding Beckham to the mix is even more good news for Tagovailoa and Co.