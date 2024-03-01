5 players Miami Dolphins fans should want to see more of at the 2024 NFL Combine
Today starts with the 2024 NFL Combine, in which many teams will evaluate, interview, and measure the athletic ability of selected players from the NFL scouting community. Here are five players I want to see more of in the NFL Scouting Combine.
By dwest
It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins need OL help. While the Front Office will do a big sweep at the combine of OL players this is one I hope they take more time with.
Mason McCormick - Guard from South Dakota State was mocked in my first mock draft back in November and personally, he still has the upside to be an effective NFL player. He has started 57 times in his college career which shows his toughness and ability to be an anchor. Was named captain three times in his career which speaks volumes of his character. While his testing numbers might not elite his play experience is something that should not be discounted.
I did mention his teammate in my recent mock Offensive Tackle Garrett Greenfield from South Dakota State in my most recent mock and he also needs to prove and show athletic traits this week in Indy. He could move up draft boards after he has great length and pass protection at the college level.
USC's WR Tahji Washington is a perfect fit in the Miami Dolphins' offensive attack. He has had a stellar offseason and is starting to gain momentum going into Indy this week. Shows great deep-line speed and toughness. Productive and savvy route runner in which he finds spots to get open. I feel he may run a good speed of 4.43 this week and fly up draft boards.
Keep an eye on his game this week.
Ryan Flournoy from Southeast Missouri State was another WR I talked about in my recent mock draft. While he has tested well outside of the NFL combine I want to see if that matches. I want to see his catches and explosiveness with the vertical jump. If in fact, he shows these traits he should see a boost in his stock this week. Not sure if he has met with the Miami Dolphins but I would expect more eyes on him this week if he does show out.
Last but not least Marist Liufau coverage linebacker from Notre Dame has shown he could be an effective NFL player with a good motor and good coverage skills. I want to observe him in linebacker drills to see how fluid he is with the W Drill and how he performs on testing. This could give him a decent boost on his draft stock or otherwise keep it about the same but Liufau has a great week ahead!
News about a gem in the rough:
Speaking with small school prospect S Daniel Mendoza from Adams State, told me that a Miami Dolphins scout came out to his school this year to talk with his coaches and staff. Mendoza is very productive in which he shows great instincts for the game.