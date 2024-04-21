5 reunions the Dolphins may not be looking forward to in 2024
Miami will have to face more former division rivals as well in 2024.
3. OLB Leonard Floyd (49ers)
He wasn’t a member of the AFC East for very long. In fact, the 2023 season was his debut campaign with the Buffalo Bills. Edge-rusher Leonard Floyd has really come into his own after four disappointing years with the Chicago Bears. He comes off a season in which he led Sean McDermott’s club with 10.5 sacks.
49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan saw enough of Floyd while he was with the Rams for three seasons. The eight-year pro has a combined 39.5 sacks in the past four seasons. The Dolphins host the Niners in 2024, and Miami’s revamped offensive line figures to have its hands full with a defender that’s improving with age.
2. WR Stefon Diggs (Texans)
The Houston Texans didn’t have to give up much to pry the four-time Pro Bowler and 2020 All-Pro away from the Bills. Stefon Diggs joins a loaded pass-catching corps that includes wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz. It’s a treasure trove of riches for quarterback C.J. Stroud.
It will also make for a rough visit to Houston for Mike McDaniel’s team and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Including playoffs, Diggs squared off against the Dolphins nine times in four seasons. He was a thorn in Miami’s side, totaling a combined 56 receptions for 784 yards and six TDs in those games.