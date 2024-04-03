Dolphins certainly happy to see Stefon Diggs shuffled out of Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins won’t be kicked around by Stefon Diggs any more
Two days after April Fool’s Day, the Miami Dolphins were perhaps happy to find out that one of the team’s recent foes would not be around on a two-game annual basis.
There was the news on Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills had dealt four-time wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. The nine-year veteran had spent the past four seasons in Orchard Park, and put up some pretty scintillating numbers.
Just in his time with the Bills, Diggs racked up 445 grabs for 5,372 yards (12.1 average) and 37 scores. In each season with the club, he was targeted at least 150 times. There was a minimum of 100 catches, 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns each season. Diggs also added 600 yards and two scores on 47 receptions in nine playoff games with the Bills. All four of his Pro Bowl invitations came while with Buffalo, and he earned All-Pro honors in his debut campaign with the team when he led the league in catches (127) and receiving yards (1,535).
Stefon Diggs was a thorn in the side of the Dolphins’ defense
During his days with Sean McDermott’s team, Diggs faced the Dolphins a total of nine times. That includes the wild 34-31 win in the 2022 wild card round. In that contest, the nine-year pro hauled in seven passes for 114 yards.
In those eight regular-season encounters, the talented wideout amassed a total of 49 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns. He found the end zone at least once in four of those clashes. In his first game vs. the Dolphins as a member of McDermott’s club, Diggs totaled eight receptions for 153 yards and one score.
It’s just the latest move made by the Bills, who have owned the top spot in the division each of the past four seasons. Losing Diggs is certainly a blow to their offense.
Never fear. Although the date is not yet known, the Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East teams will clash with the Texans this upcoming season. For Mike McDaniel’s team, it means a trip to Houston to renew acquaintances with an offensive performer that has frustrated the club these past four seasons.