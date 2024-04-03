The Miami Dolphins have zero reason not to win the AFC East after earlier trade
The trading of Stefon Diggs officially gives the Miami Dolphins zero excuses for not winning the AFC East.
By Matt Serniak
We live in a different world than we did about two hours ago. The Buffalo Bills have traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. This all but cements the idea that the Miami Dolphins have exactly zero excuses not to win the AFC East next season.
Honestly, even with Diggs, I still had the division coming down to the Bills and Dolphins. I figured it would be something like last year where it would come down to the final two weeks to determine who earns the AFC East crown.
I don't have any fear of the Jets or Patriots. I simply don't at this point. Neither did much to upgrade their teams. The biggest move each made was New England getting rid of Bill Belichick and hiring Jerod Mayo and the Jets traded for Hassan Reddick. Besides that, both still don't have much of an offense.
Who knows what Aaron Rodgers will be bringing to the table besides tips on how the nation should be run? The Jets are a bad start away from having Robert Saleh being the first coach fired next year.
Here's a look at what the AFC East did in terms of free agency up until March 13th.
Since March 13th, the Bills have added some defensive depth on one-year deals. Not saying those moves won't help, but it's easy to say that the Bills will not have as good a roster next year as they did next year. They have 10 draft picks, at the moment, so they need to really draft well.
I would think it is very likely that the Bills go out and trade for Tee Higgins or possibly even Brandon Aiyuk. Even if that happens, the division is up for grabs.
And let's not act like Sean McDermott isn't coaching his last season in Buffalo. All signs seem like it will take a lot for him to save his job and be the coach in 2025. This means an uncomfortableness will be all over the Bills this year if they don't play well consistently.
What happened to the Bills this offseason and today is what happens when you take your shot and miss while having to pay a franchise quarterback. It's a problem you want to have but hopefully when you take that shot, you actually win something. Hopefully the Dolphins are taking some notes on this because they are about to pay Tua.
This all being said and occurring, the Miami Dolphins have no reason not to win the AFC East next year. They have the best offense in the division, yes I know Josh Allen is a one-man wrecking crew, and they have at worst an average defense.
What was being dubbed a soft reset of some kind for next year due to losing all the players the Dolphins did, it's game on for next year.
This move by the Bills better motivate the Dolphins into being a consistent team next season. If they don't get that division in their hands then I don't know what could ever make them see the light.
I know the Dolphins have their flaws. Mike McDaniel needs to improve, is Tua going to elevate his game and will Anthony Weaver make the defense better without Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips out for who knows how long? None of that can said enough.
But they're bringing back most of the offense and will almost certainly have a better offensive line heading into the season than they did last year. If the defensive guys they brought such as Jordan Poyer and Kendall Fuller live up to their names, then the defense might be quite viable.
No matter what, today is the day that the AFC East is officially up for grabs. The ball is in the Miami Dolphin's court. They just have to go up and take it.
By the Way- Vegas has moved the odds of the AFC East since the Diggs trade.
I am officially ready to be hurt again.
