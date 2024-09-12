5 things you need to know about the Dolphins' Week 2 clash with the Bills
They have been the team's biggest albatross the past seven seasons. The Miami Dolphins haven't won the AFC East since 2008. The past four years, it's been the Buffalo Bills that have stood in their way. The team's recent issues in the longtime divisional rivalry have been costly, and that was never more apparent than a year ago.
With five games to go, Buffalo owned a 6-6 record and trailed the Dolphins by three games in the AFC East. Sean McDermott's team ran the table, while Miami dropped three of their last five contests. With a chance to grab the division title, Mike McDaniel's club hosted the Bills in the final game of the 2023 regular season.
The 'Fins fell at home, 21-14, and were limited to wild-card status for the second straight year. Will McDaniel and company hold serve at home on Thursday night in primetime?
All-Time Series Record
It's a series that has been dominated by impressive streaks by both franchises. The Dolphins still own the NFL record for beating another team in consecutive meetings. Don Shula's club defeated the Bills 20 consecutive times from 1970-79. The Bills would begin to take over this series, correlating with the arrival of quarterback Jim Kelly in '86. He and Dan Marino would engage in a spirited rivalry that included playoff encounters in 1990, 1992, 1995 (Shula's last game) and '98, the first three games won by the Bills.
Fast forward to the arrival of Sean McDermott in Orchard Park in 2017. Including a wild-card win in 2022, the Bills have buffaloed the Dolphins in 13 of the last 15 overall meetings. Buffalo has won the last four meetings between the clubs and in 2023, swept the season series for the fifth time in seven years.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
Buffalo's Josh Allen is one of the NFL's most dangerous weapons. He has worked hard on becoming a complete quarterback, although his penchant for turnovers is very real. Allen has thrown 169 touchdown passes, and run for 55 scores in 95 regular-season contests. In terms of his aerial numbers in this rivalry, he's thrown 36 TD passes and been picked off only nine times in 13 career meetings vs. the Dolphins.
Last season, Tua Tagovailoa became the first Dolphins player to lead the NFL in passing yards since Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino turned the trick in 1992. Perhaps it was only fitting that in the team's Week 1 win over the Jaguars, he wound up throwing for 338 yards. That was the highest total in the league on the opening weekend. Is he primed to put up big numbers on Thursday?
Defensive Analysis
In 2023, only the Ravens, Chiefs, and 49ers (all who reached their respective conference's title) gave up fewer points than the 2023 AFC East champions. The Bills allowed a combined 161 points in their six regular-season losses, compared to only 150 points in 11 wins. Buffalo had its issues with Arizona's attack last week, but did hold the Cardinals to 80 total yards and zero offensive touchdowns in the second half.
Like the Bills, the Dolphins had to rally from a 14-point second-quarter deficit to get a win last Sunday. New coordinator Anthony Weaver's unit also got off to a so-so start, but the Dolphins saved their best for last. Jacksonville was limited to just four total yards on eight plays in the fourth quarter, and Miami came up with a pair of sacks of Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars finished the afternoon with only 267 total yards.
Keys to the Game
Bills: Be it Kyler Murray or James Conner, Buffalo's defensive unit had its hands full with Arizona's running game last Sunday. The Cardinals ran 25 times for 124 yards, with Murray (57) and Conner (50) gaining the most of those yards. Miami's ground attack struggled early vs. the Jaguars. This week, Raheem Mostert is out and De'Von Achane is a game-time decision. Still, look for the Dolphins to test the Bills' run defense.
Dolphins: Keeping Bills quarterback Josh Allen from running amok is the obvious answer. However, that's been easier said than done when it comes to the Dolphins' defense. The seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has had his way in this series, especially with his legs. In 13 overall meetings vs. Miami, Allen has totaled 89 rushing attempts for an impressive 658 yards (7.4 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.
Dolphins Player to Watch
This offseason, both the Bills and Dolphins had plenty of salary cap issues to deal with. Buffalo parted ways with a number of proven veterans. The team traded four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston, and released performers such as center Mitch Morse, cornerback CB Tre'Davious White, and safeties Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal. The latter two players wound up signing with the rival Dolphins.
In last week's comeback win over the Jaguars, Poyer was tied for second on the club with six tackles, including four solo stops. Many of those stops came at the end of big plays by Jacksonville's offense. He also wound up with a face-mask penalty late in the third quarter, just one play before Jaguars' running back Travis Etienne fumbled out of the end zone. Will the Bills target their former Pro Bowl safety?