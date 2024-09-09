3 things that went right (and 2 wrong) for the Dolphins in thrilling Week 1 win
Both the Jaguars and Miami Dolphins are looking at 2024 as an opportunity to make amends for the disappointment of 2023. Doug Pederson’s club opened 8-3, dropped five of their last six contests and missed the playoffs.
Mike McDaniel’s club started 9-3, but let an AFC East title get away from them down the stretch. It was a rough way to end things, but the Dolphins were able to get 2024 going on the right foot, posting a comeback win over Jacksonville. In looking back at things, there were many things that went right for this team, while some other areas need to be corrected:
What went right: Tyreek Hill is…Tyreek Hill
On his way to the stadium for this one, Dolphins’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill was “detained” by police following a traffic violation. The matter is under investigation and understandably so considering the five-time All-Pro was placed in handcuffs. More is to surely come from this.
Despite that happening, Hill was ready to rock, and after a somewhat slow start by him and the team, he reminded everyone why he is arguably the best player at his position in the league. He was targeted a game-high 12 times and caught seven passes for 130 yards. Six of those receptions went for a combined 50 yards. The other covered 80 yards in the third quarter for a score, narrowing Miami’s deficit to 20-17.
What went wrong: Miami's defense struggled early
McDaniel has a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Weaver, who came over from John Harbaugh’s staff with the Ravens. Doug Pederson's club kept Miami’s defense off-balance in the first half. The Jaguars owned a 17-7 advantage at intermission, and seemed to have their way with Weaver’s unit. They ran 27 plays (12 runs, 15 drop backs) and gained 162 yards, scoring on touchdown drives of 96 and 55 yards.
Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence seemed to zero in on veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Jordan Poyer. His weapon of choice was rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the team’s first-round pick in April. The former LSU product was targeted four times and reeled in four passes for 47 yards. His 18-yard score capped off a six-play, 55-yard drive in the second quarter to give Jacksonville a surprising 14-0 lead.
What went wrong: Offensive line sluggish early, but...
The good news was that the club won a game after trailing by 14 points. McDaniel’s offense finished with exactly 400 yards of total offense. Miami struggled to find success on the ground, be it by a lack of execution or choice. They ran the ball four times in the first quarter, and seven times in the second quarter. Raheem Mostert was thrown for a three-yard loss on the club’s lone carry in the third quarter.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was also sacked three times in the first 45 minutes of the game, including twice in the third quarter. However, there was more balance in the fourth quarter. Perhaps the offensive line began to find itself. The Dolphins gained 105 total yards on 21 plays. They ran 13 times for 55 yards, and Tagovailoa threw for 50 yards and was not sacked. Miami did not commit a turnover on Sunday.
What went right: Defense and Jason Sanders came through when needed
As previously mentioned, the Dolphins’ defense allowed 162 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half. It was a much different story in the final two quarters. The Jaguars were limited to 105 total yards in the last 30 minutes, and did not score a point. In the fourth quarter, Jacksonville ran eight plays and gained four yards. Lawrence was sacked on back-to-back plays on his team’s final possession.
It was a frustrating but exhilarating fourth quarter for Dolphins’ veteran kicker Jason Sanders. His team was down by just three points entering the fourth quarter. He lined up for a 42-yard field goal early in the final quarter, but missed wide left. Roughly 10 minutes later, his 37-yard boot with 4:22 remaining knotted the game at 17-all. Sanders then nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired for Miami’s walk-off win.
What went right: Tua time better late than never
Miami’s offense looked uninspired in the first quarter. McDaniel’s side gained 72 yards on 16 plays, and 39 of those yards came on a catch-and-run from De’Von Achane. In the first half, Tagovailoa looked pretty pedestrian. He had barely completed half of his passes (11-of-21), totaling just 131 yards while being sacked once. However, he did lead a 70-yard TD drive late in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa seemed to get a wake-up call during intermission. In the third quarter alone, there were pass plays of 63 and 80 yards to Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, respectively—the latter for a score. The young performer finished the afternoon with 338 yards through the air, and the aforementioned touchdown to Hill. In the second half alone, a rejuvenated Tagovailoa connected on 12 of his 16 throws for 207 yards.