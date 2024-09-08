Tyreek Hill had the perfect reaction to Tua Tagovailoa's emotional halftime speech
By Brian Miller
A sluggish start to the 2024 season had a major impact on Tua Tagovailoa's psyche, and according to Tyreek Hill, that slow offensive start got the Miami Dolphins' quarterback fired up at halftime.
Hill met with the media following the Dolphins' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and of course, his detention by police was the hot topic of the post-game questions. Tyreek openly spoke about the situation, but it was a question about the sluggish offense that stood out.
Hill said that in the locker room at the half, Tua Tagovailoa went into an emotionally charged speech that Hill believes ignited the Dolphins offense coming out in the second half. Miami needed something, and it is good that it came from the Dolphins' franchise quarterback, who is often criticized for a lack of leadership.
"This is the first time I've heard Tua's Hawaiian accent. It was crazy, man," said Hill. "I love accountability at its finest. I grew up with my dad telling me, 'Hey, I need you to be better.' Not patting me on my back. For my quarterback to call me out in front of the whole offense like that, I had to step up. I like that in a leader."
Tua Tagovailoa's improved leadership is the next step in his evolution
Clearly, it worked. The Dolphins' offense looked much better in the second half but still a far cry from the team they were last year. Hill also said that the first half was more of a "knocking the rust off the knees" kind of start to the season.
Head coach Mike McDaniel was also impressed.
"It was a cool moment because it was genuine, and it wasn't anything but constructive," said McDaniel. "A captain has to be that voice to echo. It was cool to have him beat me to the punch. Something, if he hadn't said, I probably would've. Holding all of us accountable."
The Dolphins proved they could win ugly and fight back from adversity, something we haven't always seen from McDaniel's team. Safety Jordan Poyer touched on it.
Miami has a short week before they play the Bills on Thursday night. Dolphins safety Jordan Poyer played for the Bills prior to joining the Dolphins this year, and during training camp said that the Bills knew if they got the Dolphins down, Miami would fold.
The Dolphins were down most of the game, but they didn't quit. They may have needed the entire 60 minutes to win the game, but they used the leadership of their talent to step up and kept the rest of the team motivated.
The Dolphins have a lot of work to do ahead of Thursday's game, but they can take a lot away from their gutsy win in Week 1.