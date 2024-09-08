Fan angle of Tyreek Hill handcuff touchdown celebration is incredible
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill was reportedly detained by police prior to the Miami Dolphins' home opener for the 2024 season. When he scored his first touchdown of the season, he reminded everyone what had happened.
Tua Tagovailoa hit the speedster for an 80-yard touchdown that brought the Dolphins to within three points just before the start of the fourth quarter.
While fans enjoyed the touchdown, Hill celebrated with a reference to what happened earlier in the day.
A fan captured a better angle of the celebration.
Tyreek Hill touchdown swings momentum in Dolphins' favor
As always, Kevin Harlan had the best commentary for the touchdown catch.
For the first part of the game, the Dolphins offense struggled, but Hill's touchdown electrified the stadium. The momentum swung after Travis Etienne fumbled the ball out of the end zone on what looked like a certain touchdown. It was a huge moment for the Dolphins, and they took advantage of the swing in momentum.
Hill begins the 2024 season with a 100-yard receiving day.
Tua and the Dolphins offense have been out of sync most of the game, but the touchdown may have turned the tide for the offense. Despite the slow start, Hill has been his typically electric self.
In 2023, Hill caught a touchdown pass, grabbed a photographer's phone, and took a selfie as he did a backflip. The photographer semi-participated in the celebration and was fired by the NFL the following day. Hill and the photographer were friends, but the NFL stuck to its guns.
It took three quarters to get him the ball for a touchdown, and he didn't disappoint. It is safe to say it likely won't make the NFL "Celly of the Week."
Miami needs to close out the game with a strong performance, but Hill's touchdown has helped give Mike McDaniel's team a chance of pulling off the come-from-behind win.