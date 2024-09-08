Tyreek Hill arrested before Dolphins-Jaguars game: Everything to know
The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to kick off their 2024 NFL regular season. Hours before the game was set to take place, however, the Dolphins had some drama emerge, as it was reported that Tyreek Hill was arrested "for a driving violation." Adam Schefter broke the news on X on Sunday morning.
According to Schefter, "Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill was detained by police today entering the stadium for a driving violation, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus."
Footage emerges of Tyreek Hill being arrested before Dolphins-Jaguars game
Schefter provided a video of Hill's arrest in which you can clearly see him lying on the ground with his hands on his back. As a warning, there is some strong language in the video, but the people recording it at one point realize it's Hill and say so while continuing to record. Near the end of the video, it looks as though the police are pulling Hill to his feet to move him into the back of the police car.
ESPN's Jeff Darlington also reported on the situation, adding that "after [Hill] was pulled over, he got into a verbal altercation with police. The officer chose to place Hill in handcuffs. He was cited and released after the situation was deescalated."
Will Tyreek Hill play Week 1 after being arrested before game?
As Schefter noted in his post, Hill's agent said the Dolphins wide receiver would play against the Jaguars. Hill is a huge piece of the offense, tallying 1,799 receiving yards last year and finding the end zone 13 times.
The Dolphins also used their official account to release a statement in which they confirmed that Hill "safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game."