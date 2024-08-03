Tyreek Hill delivers awesome message to Dolphins fans after landing new deal
Life sure is good for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. First, he recently received the high honor of earning the No. 1 spot on the NFL 100. What could top that for him? Well, how about a new, historic contract Chris Grier and the front office rewarded him with.
Throughout the offseason, a ton of the focus had been on Grier getting things done with Tua Tagovailoa and Hill. Mission accomplished. Hill is of course over the moon with his new deal, which bring his guarantees to a total of $106.5 million. He made that much clear by posting a special message for the Miami faithful to enjoy:
Tyreek Hill is ready to ball out for Miami after landing his restructured contract
According to Adam Schefter, there are no new years added to Hill's new contract, but the guarantees have gone way up. For the next three years, Hill is getting $90 million over the next three campaigns, with $65 million in guaranteed dough. With that new number, it's indeed a total of $106.5 million in guaranteed money for Hill over four years, which is a new record for a WR.
Throughout the offseason, Hill had voiced his desire for a raise, especially after other wideouts across the league landed monster extensions - the list of course includes Justin Jefferson of the Vikings.
There's no question that Hill deserves this too. He has proven to be arguably the top wideout in the league and he's going to play a massive role in helping the Dolphins try and win the AFC East, and also push to win a postseason game for the first time in 24 years.
As you can tell from his social media post above, Hill is pretty emotional right now. No one can blame him for that. He's going to give his all to make fans in South Florida happy. He'll be doing so with a massive restructured deal to his name too.