Dolphins and Chris Grier sign veteran WR seemingly out of nowhere
Thanks to the Tua Tagovailoa extension for the Miami Dolphins, Chris Grier has more than $20 million to work with. That news has people pretty dang excited. What doesn't is the first move Grier has decided to make is a bit of a head-scratcher.
Seemingly out of nowhere, the team has announced that they've signed veteran wideout Willie Snead to a new deal. People have been calling for the Dolphins to add secondary help, or to sign a new interior lineman. Instead, Grier is apparently focused on the aerial attack:
The Miami Dolphins have signed Willie Snead IV and released Mario Kendricks
A quick look at social media shows that people are quite confused by this signing. The Dolphins are pretty loaded at receiver, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. of course being the leaders of the WRs room.
However, this team also has Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Malik Washington and Erik Ezukanma, with all of those guys ready to battle for roster spots. Rookie Tahj Washington is on IR, so we're not taking him into account right now.
Now, you can go ahead and add Snead into the mix. The speedster has been in the league since 2015, first suiting up for the Saints. Throughout his career, he has played for the Saints, Ravens, Panthers, Raiders, 49ers and now the Dolphins are ready to see what he still has left in the tank.
Last season for San Francisco, Snead posted two receptions for 14 yards in four appearances. He was brought to South Florida for a tryout earlier in the week, which led to his signing. It's unknown if something else is going on behind the scenes for other wideouts, but adding Snead isn't great for some of those fringe roster guys now that the veteran pass-catcher will be pushing for a job.