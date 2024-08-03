Dolphins and Tyreek Hill agree to historic contract after months of talks
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill has finally gotten the news he was hoping for, as he and the Miami Dolphins came to an agreement on a new contract. The restructure will now guarantee him more money than any WR in NFL history.
According to Adam Schefter, Hill and the Dolphins agreed on a contract that will restructure his current deal and pay him $90 million over the next three seasons, with $65 million guaranteed. Schefter reports the new four-year total will be $106.5 million in guaranteed dough for the star wideout.
Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins made history with his restructured contract
Things keep getting better for Cheetah. Hill was named the No. 1 player on the 2024 NFL Top 100 list, a list voted on by fellow players. Now, he is again one of the richest wide receivers in the NFL. Hill and his agent began soft negotiations this offseason, and the Dolphins were inclined to give him more, but the timing wasn't right until just now. With Chris Grier getting the Tua Tagovailoa extension done, finalzing things with Hill made a ton of sense.
The Dolphins, this offseason, have extended Tua, Hill, and Jaylen Waddle, the top three on their offense by far. These deals will keep them tied to each other for the next three seasons, putting the window-to-win in that time period. Miami isn't getting more years out of Hill, but the guaranteed amounts will keep him through the 2026 season, which was an out for the Dolphins. Basically, Miami gave Hill a massive pay raise.
The Dolphins now have to decide on the futures of Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland. Phillips can play on the fifth-year option next season and that would be smart for Grier to do considering the injury that sidelined him in 2023. Holland on the other hand is not eligible for the fifth-year option, but could be tagged.