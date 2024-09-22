5 things you need to know about the Dolphins' Week 3 clash with the Seahawks
After rallying for a comeback win over the Jaguars, the Miami Dolphins were looking to end their latest losing ways as they hosted the Buffalo Bills on a Thursday night in Week 2. They not only lost the game, 31-10, but also lost their starting quarterback to another concussion. Tua Tagovailoa will miss at least the next four games.
The Seattle Seahawks don’t have these kinds of problems. They’re off to their first 2-0 start since 2020, and are the lone team in the NFC West that hasn’t lost a game so far. Can Mike McDaniel hand Mike Macdonald his first setback as an NFL head coach?
All-Time Series Record
This was not always an interconference series. The expansion Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both entered the NFL in 1976. The Bucs were placed in the AFC West, and the Seahawks in the NFC West. One year later, Tampa Bay joined the NFC Central, the ‘Hawks were sent to the AFC West. Both teams remained there until the eight-division realignment that took place in 2002.
Including three playoff meetings while both franchises were in the same conference, the Dolphins own a 10-6 overall lead in this series. However, the ‘Hawks have won the last two encounters, the second clash a 31-23 triumph in South Florida in 2020. Miami’s last appearance in the Pacific Northwest resulted in a 12-10 loss in 2016.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
Including a playoff meeting with the Bills in 2022, current Dolphins' starting quarterback Skylar Thompson has played in the total of nine games with the franchise and has made three starts. He’s thrown for two scores, served up five interceptions, lost a pair of fumbles, and been sacked 11 times.
Geno Smith revived his career with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks. A second-round draft choice by the Jets in 2013, he spent a total of six seasons with the Green and White, the Giants and Chargers. Smith joined Seattle in 2020, and became the regular starter in ’22. In 34 regular-season starts the past two-plus seasons, he’s thrown for a combined 8,404 yards, and twice as many scores (52) than picks (21).
Defensive Analysis
Miami’s defense allowed less than 300 total yards in the split with Jacksonville (267) and Buffalo (247). The Dolphins have done a good job of shutting down those teams in the second half, not allowing an offensive touchdown. However, there's been some damage done by those opponents in the first 30 minutes of play. The ‘Fins have allowed 41 points and five offensive touchdowns in the first half.
Macdonald’s club has held the Broncos and Patriots to exactly 20 points during Seattle’s 2-0 start. Denver’s offense managed one touchdown in Week 1, and New England’s attack reached the end zone twice. There have been five sacks and three takeaways, the latter all coming in the 26-20 win over the Broncos. Safety Julian Love and linebacker Tyrel Dodson are tied for the team lead with 18 total tackles.
Keys to the Game
Dolphins: Mistakes cost the Dolphins in a big way in Week 2. Led by De’Von Achane, McDaniel’s club ran for 139 yards on 34 carries last week vs. the Bills. However, three interceptions by Tua Tagovailoa were indeed costly in the 21-point loss. Miami’s running attack in the fourth quarter vs. Jacksonville keyed a come-from-behind victory. The ‘Fins must continue to stress the run and build on last week’s success.
Seahawks: Seattle’s offense (358 yards and zero turnovers) was efficient in last week’s overtime win at New England. Running back Kenneth Walker III was out, so quarterback Geno Smith wound up hitting on 33-of-44 throws for 327 yards and a score. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (12-117) and D.K. Metcalf (10-129-1 TD) came up big. Putting the ball in the air frequently could be Seattle’s plan once again, with Walker listed as doubtful.
Dolphins Player to Watch
Last season, linebacker David Long Jr. led the Dolphins with 113 tackles in his first season with the club. He added seven more tackles in the playoff loss at Kansas City. In two games in 2024, the former Tennessee Titans’ defender has amassed 19 tackles (16 solo), and once again is pacing McDaniel’s club in this category. He and former Seahawks’ first-rounder Jordyn Brooks will be very busy on Sunday.
Via Pro Football Focus, Brooks (81.8) and Long (79.9) grade out at eighth and 10th, respectively, in the league when it comes to defending the run in terms of their position. However, it is impossible to ignore the fact that both the Jaguars (26-128) and Bills (26-108) averaged over four yards per carry in their encounters with Anthomy Weaver’s defense. Long and Brooks could use a little more help up front.