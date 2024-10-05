5 things you need to know about the Dolphins' Week 5 clash with the Patriots
In his debut as an NFL head coach, New England Patriots’ sideline leader Jerod Mayo and his team were on to Cincinnati in Week 1. They left the Queen City with a surprising 16-10 win. The following Sunday, the Pats fell at home in overtime to the Seahawks, 23-20. The last two games have resulted in ugly road losses to the Jets (24-3) and 49ers (30-13), and by a combined 54-17 count.
It’s been even worse for the Miami Dolphins. A season-opening come-from-behind win over the Jaguars has been followed by three straight losses, each by at least 19 points. The ‘Fins have fallen to the Bills (31-10), Seahawks (24-3), and Titans (31-12) by a combined 86-25 score.
These longtime rivals clash this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
All-Time Series Record
Including the playoffs, Miami owns a 62-55 overall lead in this setting. It’s been a fairly one-sided series as of late, as the Dolphins have won six of the last seven meetings in this rivalry dating back to the second encounter in 2020. Miami has also prevailed in three of their last five appearances in Foxborough dating back to 2019.
A year ago, the ‘Fins swept this series for the second time in three years. In Week 2 at New England, Mike McDaniel’s team came up with a 24-17 Sunday night victory. Six weeks later in South Florida, the Dolphins came up with a 31-17 win.
Quarterbacks: Tale of the Tape
Last Monday vs. the Titans, Tyler Huntley became the Dolphins’ third different starting quarterback in as many games, as well as the fourth different signal-caller to play for McDaniel’s club this season. There was a turnover in the first quarter that cost Miami a scoring opportunity. A rusty Huntley finished the night with just 96 yards through the air. He finished with a team-best 40 yards rushing and the club’s only TD.
Well-traveled Jacoby Brissett is in his ninth NFL season, and in his second stint with the Patriots. He was a third-round pick of New England in 2016, and has also enjoyed stints with the Colts, Dolphins, Browns, and Commanders. This season, he has more turnovers (two) than touchdown passes (one) after four weeks. He’s also been sacked a disturbing 15 times, 11 of those coming in the losses to the Jets (five) and 49ers (six).
Defensive Analysis
Anthony Weaver’s unit has had its share of positive moments, although you would never know it as the team has allowed 10 offensive touchdowns and 103 points. Only five teams in the league have allowed fewer total yards per game. The biggest issues have primarily come in the first half, as the Dolphins have surrendered a combined 67 points in the first two quarters. The pass-rush has produced only seven sacks.
Mayo’s defensive coordinator is DeMarcus Covington, who has been with the Patriots’ organization since 2017. Unfortunately, the team has allowed more points and more total yards with each game. In their last two outings, New England allowed 400-plus total yards in losses to the Jets (400) and 49ers (431). In the 30-13 setback at San Francisco, the Pats forced two turnovers and still couldn’t slow down the Niners.
Keys to the Game
Dolphins: McDaniel has to be far more aggressive with his play-calling. Huntley will be making his second straight start for the team, and the Dolphins have not taken a lot of chances going downfield without Tua Tagovailoa. Only four teams in the league have allowed more passing yards per game than Mayo’s Patriots, who have allowed opposing passers to hit on 71.1 of their throws. There is an opportunity here.
Patriots: A year ago, New England finished 30th in the NFL in total offense. The Patriots and Carolina Panthers were tied for last in the league with 236 points scored. This season, the club is dead last in the NFL in total yards and passing yards. A big issue has been the offensive line, which will be without center David Andrews—placed on IR. The Pats have allowed 17 sacks, the second-highest total in the league.
Dolphins Player to Watch
Has any player on the Dolphins’ roster been more affected by the absence of Tagovailoa than eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro Tyreek Hill? Travel back to Week 1 of 2023, when the explosive wideout totaled 11 catches for 215 yards and two scores in a win over the Chargers. In four games this season, he’s totaled 17 receptions for 217 yards and one TD. Of course, Tagovailoa has missed the last nine quarters.
Hill has been targeted 30 times and while it’s early, his 56.7 reception percentage is the lowest of his career. Also keep in mind that that 80 of those yards and his lone touchdown of the season came on a single play in the Week 1 victory over the Jaguars. That means his other 16 grabs have added up to a dismal 137 yards, a mere 8.6 yards per catch. He could get back on track against the NFL’s 28th-ranked pass defense.