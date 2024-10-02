Why Dolphins fans don't need to panic about Tyreek Hill's cryptic trade post
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been the subject of trade speculation after the team's incredibly poor play so far in 2024.
On Wednesday, Hill almost sent fans packing with a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter).
Hill jumped on his social media account, sending a message that led some to believe he might be heading out of Miami.
"Woke up to trade news exciting," Hill wrote.
That's the comment, that's the tweet, that's what had Dolphins fans perking up after three straight losses.
Dolphins fans don't need to worry about Tyreek Hill's cryptic post
While the initial reaction caused some fans to breathe into a brown paper bag, Hill reminded everyone that he simply likes to have a little fun and, well, stir stuff up, as his X bio clearly states.
Most Dolphins fans didn't buy into the cryptic and yet sarcastic message. Hill has done these things before and tends to take rumors about his future and present with a jovial swing of moods. In this case, the Dolphins are likely not trading him—at least not that anyone is aware of.
The post generated over 256 comments within half an hour of being published and 2,500 likes.
This season has not gone as the Dolphins had hoped, and many have wondered, sometimes out loud, if Hill would eventually grow tired of not winning with the Dolphins. He went from a perennial Super Bowl team to the Dolphins, who can't get out of their own way.
His personal goal to get 2,000 yards receiving was set aside this offseason when he said he wanted to concentrate more on the team goals than his personal ones. Hill has barely hit 200 yards total (217) through four games, and 130 yards of that came in Week 1.
On Monday night, Hill was visibly upset on the sidelines and yelled at someone off-camera behind Mike McDaniel. After the game, he did not meet with the media at the post-game podium. This tweet seems as though he has settled down a bit and is having a little fun with the fans.