Dolphins won’t trade Tyreek Hill back to Chiefs for one big reason
The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 and clearly aren't fit to compete without Tua Tagovailoa running the offense. After an absolute beatdown against the Tennessee Titans (a team who was winless entering the game), the Dolphins feel like a team that will be in sell mode before the trade deadline next month.
One player that could start being grouped into trade discussions is star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has clearly been frustrated with the lack of offense since Tagovailoa's injury. Hill was seen throwing a tantrum on the sidelines during Monday night's blowout loss to Tennessee, indicating that he might be ready to be sent elsewhere.
Well, a logical landing spot for Hill seemed to be the Kansas City Chiefs, where Hill spent the first six years of his career. The Chiefs looked to have lost Rashee Rice for a chunk of the season (maybe even longer) after an injury this past weekend, so bringing Hill back to help out his old friend Patrick Mahomes felt like a trade match made in heaven.
According to Mike Florio, however, those trade talks should cease. Florio wrote that pulling off a Hill to KC trade would be difficult, noting that Miami would take on a large cap hit if they did ship Hill elsewhere.
"Beyond the trade compensation necessary to undo a deal that had the the Dolphins give the Chiefs a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick to get him in 2022, Miami would be taking on a large 2025 cap hit if they trade Hill now: $41.8 million."
Don't count on the Dolphins trading Tyreek Hill to Chiefs
While Tua could still return to the lineup and potentially save Miami's season, the team is 1-3 and looks terrible four weeks into the 2024 campaign. Trading Hill felt like a logical way to help get the team some draft picks and maybe help them build up some of the weaker spots on the team.
Unfortunately, it just doesn't make sense to trade Hill at the moment. Taking on the $41.8 million cap hit by sending him to another team wouldn't be worth it to the Dolphins, so it looks like the two will continue to be stuck together for the foreseeable future.