5 things you need to know about the Dolphins Week 11 clash with the Raiders
The AFC East leaders return from their off-week and face the Las Vegas Raiders. This is the first of five games remaining home (where the Miami Dolphins are 4-0) on the team’s schedule.
The Raiders are now under the command of interim head coach Antonio Pierce, who has led his team to back-to-back victories. These clubs have seen plenty of each other in recent years and there’s some great history in this setting.
All-Time Series Record
Including four playoff encounters, three won by the Silver and Black, the Raiders own a two-game lead (21-19-1) in the overall standings. However, this century for the most part has belonged to the Dolphins. Oakland came away with a 27-0 win in the 2000 AFC divisional round. Dating back to 2001, Miami has won 10 of the last 13 meetings, while Sunday will mark the clubs’ third encounter in four seasons.
The Last Time
Raiders 31, Dolphins 28 (OT) (2021): It was a wild encounter in Sin City. Miami scored the first 14 points and the last 11 points in regulation. The Raiders totaled 25 points in between. The game was headed to overtime after Dolphins’ quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw a TD pass and was successful on a two-point conversion attempt with two seconds to play. Daniel Carlson’s second field goal in OT was the winner.
Most Memorable Meeting
It would eventually be dubbed the “Sea of Hands” game. The 1974 AFC Divisional Playoffs featured a match-up between the team with the best record in the league that season and the two-time Super Bowl champions. Bob Griese and Ken Stabler dueled back and forth. In the final minute, the “Snake” found Clarence Davis in the end zone surrounded by Dolphins, paving the way for a memorable 28-26 triumph.
Key to the Game
Sunday “could” mark the return of Dolphins’ rookie running back De’Von Achane. He ran for a combined 455 yards and five touchdowns in a three-game stretch vs. the Broncos, Bills and Giants. In that third game vs. New York, he carried 11 times for 151 yards and a TD before suffering a knee injury that landed him on IR. Whether he’s available or not, Miami will take aim at the NFL’s 29th-ranked run defense.
Dolphins Player to Watch
Dolphins’ right tackle Austin Jackson figures to have his hands full with Raiders’ defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is second on his team with 59 tackles and leads Las Vegas with 9.5 sacks in 10 games. The two-time Pro Bowler presents a massive challenge for Jackson. Via Pro Football Focus, the fourth-year pro has played 578 offensive snaps, been penalized only four times and has given up just a single sack.