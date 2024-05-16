5 ways the NFL screwed the Miami Dolphins with the 2024 schedule
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins now know when and where they'll be playing each game for the 2024 campaign. Miami finished last season 11-6, but they didn't win the AFC East and that still doesn't sit well with a lot of people.
Now that the schedule has been released, there are some favorable matchups for Mike McDaniel and Co. However, the NFL didn't do the Dolphins any favors with some of their questionable schedule decisions. These five stand above the rest:
5. Dolphins vs. the Buffalo Bills in Week 2
Two years ago, the Buffalo Bills were forced to play in the South Florida elements. They wilted under the heat. Their fans cried, whined, and blamed the league for scheduling a game in Miami at 1:00 p.m. On the sidelines, the Bills melted in the direct sunlight. By the end of the game, the Bills' players were cramping and couldn't move, and Josh Allen could only lay his head on Tua Tagovailoa's shoulder.
Last year, the Bills didn't have to play the Dolphins in early September. Instead, they played Miami in the final week of the season when the weather in South Florida is like paradise. This year, the NFL continues their catering to the Bills and their fans.
Miami will host the Bills on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 of the season. The Bills will have to deal with much warmer weather than they are used to, but unless Miami can find a way to pump in sunshine, the Bills will avoid, for the second year in a row, exposure to the Florida heat during the day. The trade-off is that the Dolphins will travel to face Buffalo in early November as opposed to late in the season. The weather shouldn't be as bad in mid-season.