6 players the Miami Dolphins realistically might have interest in ahead of the trade deadline
As long as Chris Grier is the GM for the Miami Dolphins, there is a chance the team could be involved in a deadline trade but this year could be tricky.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier likes to wheel and deal. He isn't afraid to send players out of Miami or to Miami. As the Miami Dolphins GM, he is always active but will he make a deal this year? The NFL trade deadline is a week away, October 31, and there haven't been many whispers of moves that could be made.
That doesn't mean he won't be looking for cheap options should they become available. We wrote earlier this week that the Dolphins are not likely to make a deal but while we think that is the scenario we will see play out, our opinion on the matter doesn't make it guaranteed.
There are needs that the Miami Dolphins have and three players could be targets for Grier and company. The question is who might those players be?
Zach Ertz - Arizona Cardinals - Tight end
NOTE: Ertz was placed on IR
Zach Ertz left Philadelphia after the Eagles moved on full-time with Dallas Goedert. In Arizona, he has been largely wasted. A capable pass-catching tight end with good blocking ability, Ertz could be had for cheap as the Cardinal look to build draft capital.
Currently, Ertz is on a contract that allows him to hit free agency after the 2025 season. A deal would have to include the Cardinals absorbing a considerable amount of money. Next year Ertz will count $12.5 million but that number drops to $2.5 in 2025.
Still, next year the Dolphins could realistically have over $7 million if they release him but more likely, they would shuffle his contract and re-work it.
In Miami, Ertz would bring another layer to the offense and provide Miami with a capable veteran to work with Durham Smythe.