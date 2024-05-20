6 toughest Miami Dolphins games on the schedule are not all on the road
By Brian Miller
The countdown continues to shrink for Week 1 of the 2024 season to arrive. Will the Miami Dolphins be able to win the AFC East and go on a deep postseason run? That's the hope, as the bad taste of the 2023 Wild Card Round exit remains fresh.
Taking a look at the schedule for 2024, there are no question some favorable matchups for Miami and head man Mike McDaniel. However, there are some games on the way that might have people nervous. Having said that, here's our look at the toughest meetings, both home and away:
Week 15 - Dolphins at the Houston Texans
The Texans will play at home and come off their bye week. In 2024, the Dolphins will face two teams that spent the previous week off. In Week 11, the Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders following their bye week in Week 10.
The Texans were a surprise playoff team in 2023 and this year, they made a lot of offseason moves to chase the postseason again. The Dolphins do not have a great record against the Texans and this late-season gem will have big playoff implications for both teams. The Texans are a good football team on both sides of the ball and the Dolphins will have to be at their best when they face them.
The final six games, which includes Houston, are expected to be against winning teams chasing for the playoffs. This is going to be a tough road showdown, no question.