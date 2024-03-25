7 Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft with trades by the Miami Dolphins
By Gaston Rubio
Plenty has changed throughout the NFL since I last put out a mock draft. Team needs were addressed in free agency and draft prospects rose up the draft board.
The Miami Dolphins still have plenty of needs and are hoping they can fill those needs via the draft.
As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches more mock drafts will begin to come out. As a fan myself I always look forward to the mock drafts that go 7 rounds deep. I know this can be quite a tall order, but the research is worth the time.
For this mock draft I only made trades as the GM for the Miami Dolphins. Trades were made based on the NFL draft value chart. Although lengthy, without further delay, here is my 7-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
1st Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft
#1 Chicago Bears Marvin Harrison Jr WR Ohio State
Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels have all been linked to the Chicago Bears at some point. With J.J. McCarthy turning heads at the NFL combine it gives pause to where he might fall in the draft. Armed with two top 10 picks the Bears select Marvin Harrison Jr with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
#2 Washington Commanders Caleb Williams QB USC
With Marvin Harrison Jr off the board, the Commanders seemed destined to pick the first quarterback off the board. After putting on a show at his Pro Day, it makes sense that Washington selected Caleb Williams with the second pick in the draft.
#3 New England Patriots Jayden Daniels QB LSU
Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2019. Since his departure, Robert Kraft and company have been looking for his predecessor. With Mac Jones being traded to the Jaguars the Patriots are in search of a franchise quarterback. The New England Patriots start the Jerod Mayo era by selecting Jayden Daniels with the third pick in the draft.