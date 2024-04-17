A realistic look at what the Miami Dolphins could do in the 2024 NFL Draft pick by pick
With the 21st overall selection, the Dolphins look to add depth to their weakest position
21st overall selection - The Miami Dolphins select Cooper DeJean S Iowa
- With all the top tackles and edge rushers off the board, the Dolphins make a splash and select the best Free Safety in this year's class. The rationalization is simple, besides Josh Poyer, how many other safeties have the Dolphins brought in, the answer is none. Looking at this position in greater detail, there is no long-term solution. Jevon Holland is set to be a free agent next year, Poyer is on a one-year contract, and Elijah Campbell is a practice squad player. Grier has positioned himself to select the best player available, and based on the draft board, DeJean is that.
This is what Buddy Brooks said in his assessment of Cooper DeJean
""Think Jalen Ramsey. My feeling is [DeJean] is the same player, and his skill set is very similar. The Rams took Jalen Ramsey from the outside, moved him inside and allowed him to play. To me, you follow the Jalen Ramsey blueprint with Cooper DeJean. I think you use him how you need him every week. That means some weeks he may play outside, some weeks he may play inside and some weeks he may play high safety. But to have that kind of player is like having a queen on the chess board. You do whatever you need to do to win, and you utilize him to put yourself in a position to win each week"- Buddy Brooks NFL.com
Now remember a few things, Anthony Weaver comes from Baltimore and will most likely deploy a 3 high-safety look. The Dolphins could leverage DeJean in either the style of Kyle Hamilton or interchange him with Jalen Ramsey (and depending on how well he performs, a replacement for Ramsey).
This might come as a shock to a lot of fans, but check out the tape on DeJean and you will see a player that is fierce at the line of scrimmage. His tape jumps out at you, and guess what, he’s versatile. Meaning, that he can play corner, and safety and become the Joker in the 3 high-safety deployments that Weaver will deploy.
The kid just loves contact, and this is a little different pedigree from the past Dolphins draft selections. Instead of finesse, the Dolphins attack the draft with power, toughness, and a bully in the secondary, which is something that has been missing in Miami for years.