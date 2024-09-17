Adam Schefter wasted no time throwing cold water on Tom Brady-Dolphins rumors
By Brian Miller
When Tua Tagovailoa went down with his injury in Week 2, Miami Dolphins fans' hopes went down as well. While plenty of names were thrown around as possibilities, Chris Grier ended up signing Tyler Huntley off Baltimore's practice squad. One rumor flying around was Tom Brady being inked. Seriously?
Adam Schefter discussed the possibility of Brady stepping out of the broadcast booth and saving the Dolphins' season. The NFL insider for ESPN made it more than clear that this was never even close to being a possibility:
Tom Brady to the Dolphins was something that was never considered
""I know a lot of people suggested Tom Brady -- bringing him out of retirement. That's not gonna happen,""- Adam Schefter
Miami seemed content to find a quarterback to compete with Thompson or provide another insurance policy should Thompson get injured or fall short of team expectations, but the notion that Brady could walk away from a broadcast job and suddenly resurrect the Dolphins season was a pipe dream.
Brady would not come to the Dolphins for any other reason but to start the entire year. Adding Brady would essentially end Tua's season and while that is still possible it won't be because Brady joined the team.
Tua will meet with neurologists to figure out the next steps for his immediate future. Barring horrible news from the medical evaluation, Tua is expected back at some point in 2024. He has stated through the team that he intends to continue playing.
Miami will face the Seahawks this week in Seattle and will do so with Thompson at the helm, although Huntley in town sure makes things interesting. It is unknown how many weeks Tua will miss, as he navigates a five-step process to get back on the field. The concussion was his fourth dating back to his time at Alabama, and many believe he suffered one against the Bills in 2022, a week before another against the Bengals.