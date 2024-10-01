Adam Schefter's Tua Tagovailoa update provides hope Dolphins fans need right now
By Brian Miller
On Monday night, Tua Tagovailoa was nothing more than a Miami Dolphins fan and he got to see and feel what every fan has been going through for more than a decade.
The Dolphins are not a good football team. While they are still growing as a defensive unit, the offense's struggles are far more concerning than Mike McDaniel's handling of the play-calling. This is an internal issue that Tua may not be able to fix.
Dolphins fans are learning that the McDaniel system isn't a system at all. It's Tua and only he can run it. That is great for the star QB, but horrible for the rest of the Dolphins. Tagovailoa will be out until Week 8, but it looks as though he won't miss time beyond that. Per Adam Schefter, the Pro Bowler isn't having any symptoms from his Week 1 concussion and if all goes to plan, he'll be in action once Week 8 gets here:
Dolphins fans are looking at his return as a season-saving event, but by the time he arrives, it may be too late to turn the campaign around. The Dolphins are so bad right now it's hard to believe they will beat the Patriots or the Colts. If they can't, they will enter Week 8 with a 1-5 record and a small chance to make the postseason.
Tua Tagovailoa is a band-aid fix for larger Miami Dolphins problems
Miami's toughest part of their schedule is still in front of them and will come after Week 8. They will finish the season with more games on the road than at home and have wasted two meetings at Hard Rock Stadium already.
Fans shouldn't be overly thrilled with the prospect of Tua returning. The offensive line is playing so poorly right now that anyone behind center isn't going to have a ton of time to scan the field. The entire offense is out of sync and Miami hasn't beaten anyone with a winning record since they narrowly beat Dallas in 2023.
The news that Tagovailoa has been cleared of symptoms is also being met with criticism by the fans. Why was he put on Injured Reserve to begin with? The Dolphins gave up on him quickly when they could have waited a week or two to gauge his progress. Now, they are setting themselves up for failure before he comes back.