AFC East power rankings: Dolphins hit rock bottom with humiliating loss in Week 4
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will not win the AFC East in 2024 and they will not, at this rate, make a strong case for the postseason. Their only hope is that something clicks on both sides of the ball.
This was supposed to be the season the Dolphins overtook the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title, but after four games, the Bills look to have a good grasp of the division.
While the Dolphins are not putting up much of a fight against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, how does the AFC East look heading into Week 5? Here are this week's rankings.
4. Miami Dolphins (1-3)
The Dolphins are not playing good football. In fact, they are downright horrible. The only saving grace is that the defense is at least playing well, but there is a lot of improvement that needs to be made.
Everything went wrong for the Dolphins. Their growing injury list continued to build.
Miami's offense is far from serviceable. Without Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins have generated nothing offensively and the quarterback situation is bringing down the rest of the team. Making it worse is that without Tua, defenses are teeing off on the Dolphins' running game because there is no threat in the passing game. Tyreek Hill was clearly frustrated.
The Dolphins and New England Patriots will battle it out for the right to be the worst in the division next Sunday.
3. New England Patriots (1-3)
The Patriots are not a good football team, and in Week 4, they were routed by the San Francisco 49ers. The Patriots have serious offensive problems, and now that their defense is giving up points, it is hard to see them doing much this year.
Despite the problems, the Patriots played hard and forced Brock Purdy into making bad decisions. Next week, they will have a chance to prove they belong ahead of the Dolphins in the AFC East.
2. New York Jets (2-2)
The New York Jets have a good defense, but they also have a pretty bad offense. On Sunday, the Jets couldn't generate enough offense and lost to the Denver Broncos. It was an ugly game in rainy weather, but clearly, Aaron Rodgers and his receivers are not on the same page. It may take a lot for that to change.
For now, the Jets are still flying, but they are closing in on complete implosion. Rodgers was visibly upset throughout the game with the routes his receivers were running and the pass protection issues.
1. Buffalo Bills (3-1)
The Bills were manhandled by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. After rolling to a 3-0 start, the Bills ran into a wall they were not expecting.
Perhaps they were buying into their own hype, or maybe they just didn't play anyone in the first three games that were a challenge. Despite the loss, the Bills are clearly the best team in the East, but their schedule won't get easier as the season continues.
For now, it's the Bills' to lose.