Who are the announcers and referees for the Dolphins vs. Jaguars today?
When the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off later today, the Dolphins' fanbase will be thrilled with the scheduled announcers for the season opener.
Miami and Jacksonville will open the season at 1 p.m. Eastern at Hard Rock Stadium, with the stadium opening four hours earlier. The game will be televised on CBS, which means the Dolphins had a good chance of getting a fan favorite to call the game. And that is exactly what happened.
Kevin Harlan will cover today's game for CBS, and fans have been thrilled when he is the announcer. His partner, Trent Green, will also be in the booth. It's a wonderful start to the season.
Announcers for the Dolphins vs. Jaguars
- Lead play-by-play announcer: Kevin Harlan
- Color commentator: Trent Green
- Sideline reporter: Melanie Collins
Harlan's voice is hard to miss, and his previous seasons covering the Dolphins have even inspired fans to create catchy fantasy football names or social media handles using his name. Nothing rings louder for Dolphins' fans than "He's got Hill."
Referees for Dolphins vs. Jaguars
Head referee: Craig Wrolstad (Uniform number 4)
Craig Wrolstad is entering his 11th NFL season as a head referee and 22nd overall. This year, his crew will feature four members with less than five seasons of experience at the NFL level.
- Umpire: Steve Woods (9)
- Down Judge: Danny Short (8)
- Line Judge: Brett Bergman (2)
- Field Judge: Jeff Shears (3)
- Side Judge: Frank Steratore (2)
- Back Judge: Rich Martinez (11)
- Replay Official: Gavin Anderson (6)
- Replay Assistant: Ken Hall (4)
Changes can happen from week to week. The NFL uses what they term "swing" officials in case they are needed for any number of reasons. Today's group will rotate around the NFL together from week to week. It is the best way to use continuity on the field with the NFL's officiating crew.