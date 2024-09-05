5 Miami Dolphins who need to thrive in Week 1 against the Jaguars
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins take the field on Sunday, it will be for real and it will matter. The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly missed the playoffs last season and are hoping that a quick start to 2024 can correct that.
The Dolphins made the playoffs last winter, but were bounced immediately in the Wild Card Round by the Chiefs. Miami's biggest challenge is beating good teams in 2024 if they expect to earn national respect.
When the Dolphins play, it will take four quarters and 53 players, but some guys need to shine a little brighter than others. Here are five players who need to be on their game Sunday to help Miami come out on top:
5. Dolphins K Jason Sanders
When the Dolphins have the ball, it is expected that they will move the chains and march down the field. If they can't punch it into the end zone, they will need to rely on Jason Sanders' leg. Sanders was up and down outside of the 50 during training camp and in preseason, but he has shown that he can make those kicks.
He has to be more consistent. Against the Jaguars, every missed opportunity could hurt. The Dolphins haven't shown what they can do on defense yet, so it is an unknown. If the defense can stop a quality offensive opponent, Sanders won't be needed nearly as much, but the Jaguars are more than capable of moving the ball.
4. Dolphins OLB Chop Robinson
The Jaguars are going to run down the Dolphins' throats until they can prove the run defense can stop Travis Etienne. If Chop Robinson can play disciplined football on the outside and maintain his edge assignments, the Jaguars will be forced to run the ball inside and that will be into the heart of the Dolphins defense.
The Dolphins should expect play-action passes and running back flat routes, allowing their runners to get into open spaces. This is where Robinson will be tested - not allowing the running back into the flats without taking a shot at them. Getting to the quarterback shouldn't be a problem, but he needs to finish his rush.
3. Dolphins CB Kendall Fuller
Jalen Ramsey has missed the last few weeks of practice, but Kendall Fuller needs to step up regardless of whether Ramsey is on the field or not. The Jaguars are not going to pick on Ramsey, so that means Fuller will have a long and busy day.
If Ramsey can hold his own against the Jaguars' wide receivers, it will force them to look underneath where there will be safety and linebacker help, or rely on the run. It all starts with how good Fuller can be in the secondary because he should be the one to dictate how the Jaguars attack them.
2. All the Dolphins RBs
Mike McDaniel has a great running backs room, and this week, he needs to use it and wear out the Jaguars defense. Yes, he has so much speed at wide receiver, but bruising a team in the trenches is how you win football games.
McDaniel has to start Raheem Mostert and alternate with De'Von Achane. Then, when he gasses the Jaguars, he hits them with rookie Jaylen Wright, who will have fresh legs and equal speed. Miami can own this game on the ground if McDaniel wants to and then hit the big play passes. This game, however, will be won on the ground, and McDaniel needs to stick with that part of his game.
1. Dolphins OL Liam Eichenberg
The Dolphins offensive line isn't very good, and while the coaches and Chris Grier will tell you otherwise, there is no denying this line is built to block for two seconds before they can give up. Liam Eichenberg is part of the problem.
He has to be better than he has been in all three previous seasons. The Dolphins need something to click. His consistency is bad, his footwork is bad, and he can't sustain blocks despite getting good leverage. It's hard to believe the Dolphins traded up to get him. If Eichenberg struggles at guard, the Dolphins offense may struggle as well.