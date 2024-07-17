Another Dolphins star is urging the Dolphins to get things done with Tua Tagovailoa
Will someone please interrupt the vacation of Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier? It's time for him to roll up his sleeves and finally make sure that an extension gets done with standout quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. We are less than a week away from camp practices starting, and Tagovailoa remains unhappy with his contract situation.
Recently, Tyreek Hill went on SportsCenter and passionately pushed for his signal-caller to get the money he's worth. Now, veteran offensive tackle Terron Armstead is also urging the front office to finalize things as soon as possible. While speaking with Kay Adams, Armstead didn't hold back with his thoughts on No. 1:
Terron Armstead is waiting for Tua Tagovailoa to land his monster extension
"It's going to happen. Of course we stay out of the numbers and the negotiations, but it's going to happen. We need Tua to go anywhere that we're trying to go. All of our dreams, goals and aspirations are reliant on No. 1. The Dolphins know that, the organization knows that."- Terron Armstead
Things could not have been put more clearly by Armstead. The OT knows just how much Tagovailoa means to this team. If Miami wants to win the division and win its first postseason game in 24 years, then the former first-round pick is going to have to be out on the field.
No disrespect to Skylar Thompson or Mike White, but if either of those guys see significant playing time for this team, then it's going to be a major problem for Mike McDaniel and Co. Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards last season and he was a pleasure to watch throughout the fall and winter.
Were there some rough moments? Sure. He continues to get knocked for losing to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round, but historic lows for temps only made the mountain that much taller to climb for him and the rest of the Miami players. There are injury concerns too, but if Jared Goff landed $53 million a year and Trevor Lawrence received $55 million, then Tua needs to be in that same region.
It speaks volumes that his teammates are speaking out in this way. Armstead and Hill want to be in a position to compete for a Super Bowl in 2024 and they know it will be impossible unless Tagovailoa is behind center. With camp almost here, Grier is running out of time to end this offseason drama. It's time for him to listen to Hill, Armstead and others - pay the man.