Besides having a killer scheme that can be replicated against anyone at any time, there is one more thing Anthony Weaver needs to be able to do.
By Matt Serniak
Anthony Weaver just had his introductory press conference and it was all well and good with nothing too Earth-shattering being talked about. But, there was one thing I was hoping to hear that I didn't that Anthony Weaver needs to be able to do.
If there was one thing I wanted to hear, it was that Anthony Weaver would have input on what players he wants to bring in free agency and the NFL Draft.
Maybe that is the kind of thing that is understood or simply just happens therefore it doesn't really need to be spoken about. It makes sense that the coaches would be able to go to Chris Grier and give them the guys they think would work best in their system.
A simple, "Hey Chris, this guy and this guy would work great in my scheme because I'm looking to do this and that" seems like a normal conversation to be had.
But this is the Miami Dolphins we're talking about, meaning normalcy is practiced as much as ̶s̶p̶e̶c̶i̶a̶l̶ ̶t̶e̶a̶m̶s̶ ̶o̶r̶ ̶s̶i̶t̶u̶a̶t̶i̶o̶n̶a̶l̶ ̶f̶o̶o̶t̶b̶a̶l̶l̶ juggling or cryptography inside the Dolphin's facility.
Reports last year, were that Vic Fangio had zero input in what guys to draft. Perhaps that is why Cam Smith, a 2nd round pick last year, never ever saw the field. I suppose we'll never actually know but it is odd no matter what you look at it.
Let's hope Chris Grier has the sense to let Anthony Weaver have productive input in what guys are brought in. He doesn't have to follow the instructions of Weaver about every player or be the living embodiment of that classic Bill Parcells sound byte about if you're cooking the dinner then you should be able to shop for the groceries. But at least hearing him and having an open dialogue about the players needed to carry out the game plan seems like the right way to go. I guess like everyone else, we'll see.
