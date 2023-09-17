Betting Expert Confident in Dolphins Cover on Sunday Night Football
Don't overthink the betting line on Sunday Night Football
By Reed Wallach
The Dolphins picked up an impressive win in Los Angeles to jumpstart its season with Tua Tagovailoa the big mover in NFL MVP odds.
Now, the duo of Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill take their talents to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on the Patriots, who stayed close to the NFC champion Eagles last week. However, our betting expert doesn't understand this line and is backing the Dolphins to take care of business on the road.
Keep reading to hear why BetSided's Iain MacMillian is laying the points with Miami on Sunday Night Football:
Dolphins vs. Jets odds, spread and total
Take Miami to Cover on Sunday Night Football
Our expert is perplexed by this line and is taking the road favorite, let him explain:
"If here's one betting line that surprises me the most in Week 2, it's the Dolphins being favored by fewer than three points against the Patriots," MacMillian said. "
"I had little faith in the Patriots heading into the season, and while they had a chance to beat the defending NFC champions late in their game against the Eagles, I still wasn't impressed by their performance."
While the Patriots have a stout defense, its hard to ignore the Dolphins offensive firepower, far outpacing the rest of the league in Week 1.
"Meanwhile, the Dolphins offense has the most impressive performance of the entire opening week. They averaged 8.2 yards per play, which is 2.3 more yards per play than the next best team," MacMillian writes.
"If they can produce at a level that's even close to their Week 1 numbers, they're going to be a tough team to beat all season. I won't hesitate to lay 2.5-points on them against New England in Week 2."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.