Bills just gave Dolphins the perfect bulletin board material for Week 2
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and while it may be humid, Josh Allen will avoid the sunny 1 p.m. temperatures that seem to be the only thing that can beat him when it comes to Miami.
A recent statistical posting of Allen's success over the Dolphins is demoralizing and should be something Mike McDaniel pins to the walls and doors of every meeting room. The fact the Dolphins are this bad against Allen is unreal. They had better success against Tom Brady.
Allen just doesn't own the Dolphins; he is practically superhuman, brought down only once against a Tua Tagovailoa-led offense. With this week's game marking an early division contest, the Buffalo Bills public relations office thought it would be a good idea to post just how wonderful Allen has been against his AFC East rival.
Josh Allen's stats against the Miami Dolphins are out of this world
- Five AFC Player of the Week awards
- 41 total touchdowns
- 108.7 QBR including a perfect game
- At least two TD passes in all 13 games
Since 2017, the Allen-led Bills have beaten the Dolphins 11 times and have only lost twice. Since being drafted by the Dolphins, Tua is 1-6 all-time vs Allen and his lone win came in extreme heat conditions two seasons ago.
This week, the Dolphins are once again trying to shed the stigma that they can't beat good football teams. The Bills are not the same team they were last season, but they are still a physically intimidating squad.
The Dolphins need to look at this as a slap in their face from the Bills despite the fact that it's 100 percent accurate. Miami is atrocious against Buffalo. It isn't the first time they have owned the Dolphins. After Miami dominated with wins over the Bills in the 1970s and early 80s, it was Buffalo that regularly stopped the Dolphins from advancing in the postseason with Dan Marino at quarterback.
This year, the Dolphins have an opportunity to get ahead of Buffalo early and if they can do that, they have a better chance of winning their first AFC East title since 2008.