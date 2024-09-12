Bills just gave Dolphins the perfect bulletin board material for Week 2

Josh Allen's career vs. Miami:



🏈 Five AFC player of the week awards

🏈 Totaled 41 TDs (36 passing, 5 rushing) to just 13 turnovers

🏈 Thrown for 2+ TDs in all 13 games, which is the longest streak by a QB against a single opponent in NFL history pic.twitter.com/HnKygoBbFo