Both Dolphins kickers could be playing their final season for Miami in 2024
By Brian Miller
When the NFL calendar turns to 2025, both Miami Dolphins kickers could be looking for work if they don't excel during this upcoming season. Is this going to end up being the case for the AFC South side soon?
Jason Sanders had a far better season last year than the previous one. Chris Grier gave Sanders a new extension in 2021. He is under contract through the 2027 season, which can be voided. Miami is banking on Sanders having another good season in 2024, but each year moving forward should come with the caveat that a poor season could mean a final one in Miami for him.
Jason Sanders needs to step up for the Miami Dolphins this season
In 2025, the Dolphins will pay Sanders $4.5 million; all but $1.3 million would be saved if he were cut. That number drops to $663,000 in 2026. Miami is in a good position with Sanders. If he plays well, they have him at a reasonable price, but if he falters, they have an out. Hopefully, Sanders puts up similar or better numbers in 2024.
Jake Bailey is in the first year of a two-year deal that will pay him only $1.6 million against the cap this season, but that balloons to $2.5 million next season. Fans were surprised that Bailey was retained for this campaign. His 2023 season was statistically average, but nothing special.
Heading into 2024, Bailey is not facing competition. That's good for him, as it shows the Dolphins are satisfied with how he played last year, but his margin for mistakes aren't wide. The Dolphins could have had other options for around the same price, but they are banking on Bailey to do better in 2024. He is now two years removed from a Pro Bowl, but his last two seasons haven't been exciting.