Brandon Aiyuk reportedly spurned a Dolphins' rival despite huge contract offer
By Brian Miller
Sometimes, watching rumors of a top NFL player landing on a rival team can boil a fan's blood. Then there are those times when a superstar spurns a rival and brings big smiles to the faces of those same fans. Such was the case recently with 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
According to a report from Matt Maiocco of NBC, the 49ers and Patriots worked out a trade that would have sent the talented wideout to the AFC East to play for a hated Miami Dolphins rival. Maiocco stated that the Patriots had a "large offer to Aiyuk on the table, but he showed no interest in going there." It was, per Maiocoo's sources, for about $30 million a season.
Brandon Aiyuk had absolutely no interest in being traded to the New England Patriots
Maiocco has been covering the 49ers for 30 years per his social media bio, while Adam Schefter, who also had strong updates on this potential deal, is considered one of the most tuned-in NFL reporters. There is a stark contrast to "deciding not to explore" and "not showing any interest."
The real winners in this are the Miami Dolphins fans and the supporters of the other three AFC East teams. They will not have to play against Aiyuk twice in a season, and the Patriots can remain a team that went from being in the upper echelon of the entire league to being bottom dwellers. It's right where they belong.
Dolphins fans had imagined a trio of Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Aiyuk in what would have been an incredible offensive juggernaut, but the money was spent wisely on Hill, Waddle, and Tua Tagovailoa - the Dolphins wouldn't have been smart to give up draft capital and another massive contract to a player that would be third on the depth chart despite being a No. 1 talent. So, while Aiyuk won't be playing in Miami, the good news is he won't be suiting up for New England either.