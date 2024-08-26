Broncos may have just gifted Dolphins the wide receiver they desperately need
The Miami Dolphins can't seem to catch a break when it comes to their wide receivers and injuries. Fortunately, the Denver Broncos might have just bailed them out of that jam with one of their roster cuts.
The Broncos are reportedly moving on from Tim Patrick, who played with them from 2018 to 2021 and was one of their top weapons in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented Patrick from seeing the field over the last two years but he was looking sharp in the preseason.
As noted earlier, the Dolphins desperately could use wide receivers, as they've been bitten hard by the injury bug at that position so far. Tahj Washington and Anthony Schwartz are both on IR, Odell Beckham Jr. is on the PUP list, Erik Ezukanmawas is in a walking boot, and River Cracraft is out long-term. Patrick could slide right in and start for this Dolphins offense if they were able to bring him in.
Dolphins need to add Tim Patrick to their offense ASAP
Patrick, a former undrafted standout out of Utah, had over 300 yards during the 2018 season in Denver. He continued to be a solid weapon for them, accumulating over 700 yards in 2020 and 2021 and finding the end zone a combined 11 times between those two seasons.
Yes, the injury concerns are valid, especially considering how beat up the Dolphins are at the position, but Patrick is a proven talent. The good news too is that he wouldn't have to be the main weapon in Miami, as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are still healthy and ready to catch passes from Tua Tagovailoa.
There have been some rumblings that the Broncos might look to trade Patrick instead of outright release him but even then, Miami needs to try to add him. The fact that the former Utah product has battled injuries the past two seasons wouldn't make him worth anything more than a Day 3 pick, which the Dolphins can absolutely afford.
This could be a move that pays dividends for the Dolphins if they actually pull the trigger and go for it. Patrick showed he still had plenty of juice left this preseason and the Dolphins need healthy wideouts for Tagovailoa to throw to. Bring Tim Patrick in and see what he can do in this offense.