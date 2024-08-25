Dolphins have no choice but to sign a wide receiver after latest injury update
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have taken yet another hit in the wide receiver room.
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have placed Anthony Schwartz on injured reserve after suffering a significant knee injury in the preseason finale.
If, by some miracle, Odell Beckham Jr. comes off the PUP list in the next two weeks, Miami may not need extra receiving help, but it is looking more and more likely that isn't going to happen. He hasn't been healthy for the entire duration of training camp. Without Schwartz, the Dolphins will have to hit the free-agent list to find help.
The Dolphins have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle starting outside. Rookie Malik Washington proved he can handle the pressure of the NFL, and the Dolphins still have Braxton Berrios. With a little luck, Erik Ezukanma will take the next step, make the 53, and actually contribute in the regular season. He looked good in camp.
Dolphins need to sign a free-agent wide receiver as the injuries continue
Miami's injuries are notable. Willie Snead and rookie Tahj Washington are on injured reserve. OBJ is on the PUP list, and River Cracraft is dealing with an upper-body injury that could land him on IR.
The good news is Miami has options. The free-agent market is about to be inundated with fringe WRs and some older veterans. The Dolphins could still look to the current list of FAs for players like Hunter Renfrow, although they have yet to show any interest in the former Raiders slot receiver. Other notable players available now include the following:
- Michael Thomas
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Marquise Goodwin
Fans can expect more than a couple of receivers to be added to the practice squad this coming Wednesday, when teams can start filling out that portion of the roster. They currently have a slim margin for further injury.
The debate to keep six or seven receivers has become a case of having any healthy enough to make the team. Hill was seen with a wrist brace last week, and Waddle has missed several weeks with a "minor" injury.
The injury problems continue.