Calais Campbell's Super Bowl claim will have Dolphins fans ready to run through a wall
By Matt Serniak
Quite literally at the start of training camp for the Miami Dolphins, Calais Campbell, after one day of a bad practice, feels that the squad around him has what it takes to win the Super Bowl. Who saw this speech coming from the veteran playmaker?
Yes, we understand it isn't hard for any of us to say, "Well of course he would say that, what else would he say?" However, since things are a bit uncertain right now with the team at the quarterback position, you know the most important position in all of sports, it's nice to hear a veteran say something positive about this team. And you know what, it's refreshing to see as well.
Calais Campbell believes the Dolphins have a Super Bowl-caliber roster
There will be plenty of time for cynicism and pessimism during the season - that's always going to be the case. However, Campbell is excited about what the future has in store for this team and he's expecting them to prove plenty of doubters wrong.
With that said, many believe this roster is not as good as last year's team. Let's be honest about that. You don't lose the players Miami did and become better than last year's roster. That being said, Campbell knows that the Dolphins struggled in their first practice and coming right out and letting everyone know that the Super Bowl is still a legit goal should make folks feel at the very least confident.
Hopefully, practice can get better for Miami throughout the rest of camp. It's not easy to have smooth offensive practices when Tua Tagovailoa is only executing handoffs, but we're still going to hope for progress. Maybe this means the guys are adjusting to Anthony Weaver's coaching - you've got to like the sound of that.
Or, nobody is wearing pads and we know nothing about how anything might shake out. It's probably that. Still, I'm looking for progress on all fronts concerning the Miami Dolphins. We'll find out more about Miami in the coming weeks, but Campbell is passionately here to say that this team has what it takes to be a contender.