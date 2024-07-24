Dolphins dealing with injury scare for stud DB at Day 1 of training camp
By Matt Serniak
Not one day into training camp, not one single day, and already the Miami Dolphins are dealing with an injury scare to one of their defensive cornerstones, Jevon Holland.
We, the fans of the Miami Dolphins, don't need this. We simply do not need this. But, this is football and it is, currently, still a contact sport.
Jalen Ramsey had this to say about what happened to Holland.
Jevon Holland went down with an injury on the first day of Miami Dolphins camp
Ramsey couldn't be more right and it sounds like Holland should be fine.
When you hear that one of your main players on the team gets injured, but a cart wasn't used to get them off the field, you feel pretty good about that. Being attended to by trainers, which is obviously standard protocol for these types of things, or that the player was seen on the bike for the rest of the day, aren't things that should get people to hyperventilate.
Everyone is still adjusting to having football back in their lives, so naturally they are going to be a bit sensitive to hearing any negative news about anyone on their team. Like when people say it's preseason for the players and officials, us fans are still in offseason mode.
Don't expect too much to come from this besides Holland being held out of practice for the next few days. Who knows, it wouldn't be a surprise if Holland is out there with the rest of the team and not missing a beat for the next practice.
Either way, it's wishful thinking but hopefully, this is the last we hear about any players on the Dolphins coming down with a scare or a full-blown real-deal injury. Obviously, they happen to every team, but the fanbase as a whole is going to be hoping that Mike McDaniel's men can stay as close to 100 percent as possible leading up to the Week 1 showdown with Jacksonville.