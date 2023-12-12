Can the Miami Dolphins Overcome Connor Williams' Season-Ending Injury?
The Miami Dolphins learned what we all felt in our souls and that's Connor Williams is done for the season.
By Matt Serniak
Suppose you've been perusing the internet since Connor Williams went down in the first quarter of last night's miserable loss. In that case, you've been waiting to see what you already knew in your soul which is that Connor Williams is officially done for the season.
We saw him go down and then we saw him standing on the sideline with a Stone Cold Steve Austin brace on his leg. We all knew where this was headed and then some of us saw the rumors that he was for real done.
Well, now we know. We know that the Miami Dolphins offense can't possibly be as good as we have seen at times this year because outside of Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, Connor Williams is the most important player on offense.
Liam Eichenberg will do his best but his best position is at guard.
This sucks for a team that just got embarrassed on national TV. It sucks for us fans because we can't help but say the classic line "Same old Dolphins." When the trees and lights go up you can set your watch to a Miami Dolphin's collapse.
Maybe this year will be different. Maybe Mike McDaniel, Tyreek, Christian Wilkins, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, and the rest of the leaders on the team can get everyone to put this game behind them and focus on what lies ahead. What still lies ahead is the possibility of being the #1 seed in the AFC. Miami controls their destiny for that.
But this is not a fun time for the Miami Dolphins. I liked things better when folks were arguing who the MVP of the league was either Tyreek(it was always Tyreek) or Tua.
Now we're having serious conversations about whether Miami will be playing for the division in week 18 against the Bills. That's where we're at.
Maybe McDaniel will be right when he says a loss like this can galvanize the team. We have no choice but to convince ourselves that will happen. But we the tortured Miami Dolphins fans have seen too much and have had our hearts shattered too sharply. Like trying to proclaim that alien life and UFOs exist, we'll believe it when we see them walking around. When the Miami Dolphins play well in December and go on a playoff run, we'll believe the Miami Dolphins can play well in December and go on a playoff run.
