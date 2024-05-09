CBS disrespected Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa with new QB rankings
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans will not be happy when they see the early quarterback rankings and where Tua Tagovailoa is being slotted in the latest 2024 CBS QB power rankings. Cody Benjamin will not be making many Dolphins friends with his latest ranking, but the Tua-haters will most certainly come to his defense.
Tua enters this ranking below the Top 10 threshold. Benjamin has him ranked No. 12 in the NFL, but the bigger question is why certain others are ranked so much higher than him? We all know that Patrick Mahomes is the top quarterback in the NFL, but Benjamin ranks Brock Purdy second. Sure, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl last year, but he didn't look like a top-two quarterback in it.
Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to silence his haters in 2024
Most won't argue with Josh Allen and Joe Burrow coming in at three and four, but C.J. Stroud at No. 5 is a bit high, in my opinion. He had one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback, but is he in the Top 5? Not yet. Six through 10 are also interesting, with Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Jordan Love rounding things out.
I would argue against Love and Herbert being ranked above Tua, and I could probably make a pretty good case against Prescott, too. At No. 11, one spot above Tagovailoa, is Aaron Rodgers. While I don't have an issue with him being higher, I think both should be in the Top 10, considering how Benjamin ranked the QBs.
Overall, Miami Dolphins fans shouldn't worry too much about where Tua ranks right now. It is his job to prove the doubters wrong, and maybe this adds more fuel to the fire to be at his best. Yup, 2024 will be an interesting season that will likely see him with a new contract and a heavy burden on his shoulders. For now, people can try to keep bringing him down, but it's not going to matter.