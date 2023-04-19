Chris Grier pretty much confirms that the Dolphins are trying to trade Cedrick Wilson Jr.
You just gotta love when Chris Grier addresses the media. I think you have to love it. Maybe you actually don't have to love it. Well, I certainly enjoy it because some things, not all, become a little bit clearer. One of those things, at least in my estimation, is that he and the Miami Dolphins are actively listening to offers and are also trying to trade Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Obviously, Chris Grier isn't shy about sharing the fact that teams have called the Dolphins about what it would take to acquire Cedrick Wilson Jr. But the line in there about "try to do right by him because of how he handles himself on and off the field" that, to me, says that the team wants to trade him to a good situation that helps him out the most. If that isn't a GM telling the masses that he is looking to move a player I don't know what it is.
I think there were reports within the last week of Cedrick Wilson Jr. possibly being a trade candidate. That was mostly specualtion. I think this just about confirms the idea that Chris Grier is doing what he can to trade the receiver.
It won't be the easiest of trades due to the big contract the Dolphins signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. for last season. He signed a 3 year $22M contract before last season and is scheduled to make $7M this upcoming season. That's a lot of dough for a guy who only put up 12 catches for 136 yards. We all couldn't believe it that Wilson Jr. couldn't shine in an offense that focused so much on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. We all thought that whoever the 3rd man was would have tons of favorable matchups.
But week after week we watched Cedrick Wilson Jr. essentially be a ghost out there.
Towards the end of the season, especially in that Bills game in the snow we saw Cedrick Wilson Jr. start to make more plays, so it gave us all a glimmer of hope that maybe he figured it out.
But alas, it appears that Cedrick Wilson Jr. will be, eventually, moved. With the signings of Braxton Berrios and Chosen Anderson, the receiver room, without Wilson Jr. looks to be a little thin. Erik Ezukanma barely played last year so exactly how the receiver room will exactly look next year is still up in the air. Plenty of time to address all that.
