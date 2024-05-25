Chris Simms slams Tua Tagovailoa with insane dig at the Dolphins QB
By Brian Miller
Chris Simms is back on his pulpit talking about Tua Tagovailoa and why he doesn't deserve big money. Or, for that matter, a big extension. Simms has never really been a fan of the Miami Dolphins quarterback and his disdain for him shines once again. What is his main issue here?
Simms pointed out in a podcast with his father Phil that Tua hasn't won the big games and also that there are as many quarterbacks in the NFL that would put up the same stats as him in Miami's offense. According to this line of thinking, Tagovailoa is only productive because of where he is playing.
What Simms doesn't say is that guys like Justin Herbert got paid big money for winning nothing. He doesn't mention the fact Miami's starting defense in the final three games was without five full-time starters. He doesn't mention the offensive line issues Miami has dealt with or the lack of quality talent behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Still, he thinks the Dolphins should focus on a long-term deal instead here? Make it make sense, Chris.
The Tua Tagovailoa haters are out in full force this offseason
Every successful quarterback can rely on the support around them, and a quarterback rarely finds success with a mediocre team. As good as Tom Brady was as a leader, the Patriots got where they were because the defense was outstanding for most of those Super Bowl runs.
Brady was good, but he didn't carry the entire team every time. With Tagovailoa, there are question marks. Durability is still an issue that lingers in the minds of the media, the fans, and probably the executives.
Simms gets to talk a lot about what NFL quarterbacks can't do, and he should know because he was one of them. That being said, Simms' opinions on Tagovailoa tend to be quite biased. To say that 20 other QBs could lead the NFL in passing yards if they played for Miami is a joke. Tagovailoa deserves way more respect than this.