Cowboys vs. Dolphins best NFL prop bets for Week 16
The best game the NFL has to offer for us on Sunday is an interconference showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys.
In this article, we're talking prop bets. I have two that I'm locking in for Sunday's game. I'll break them down for you in just a moment.
Best Prop Bets for Cowboys vs. Dolphins
- Raheem Mostert OVER 67.5 rushing + receiving yards
- Dak Prescott UNDER 278.5 passing yards
Raheem Mostert OVER 67.5 rushing + receiving yards
The Buffalo Bills may have revealed the key to beating the Dallas Cowboys and that's to run the ball and run the ball some more. The Cowboys are dead last in opponent rush success rate which means teams can thrives by running the ball against them.
James Cook of the Bills combined for 221 rushing and receiving yards against them last week so we're going to do the exact same thing and bet on Raheem Mostert to have a big game by taking the OVER on his rushing + receiving yards number which is set at a modest number of 67.5.
Dak Prescott UNDER 278.5 passing yards
The Miami Dolphins secondary got healthy and all of a sudden they're one of the best defenses in the NFL. Over their last three games, they've allowed just 5.2 yards per pass attempt, which is the third best mark in the NFL over that stretch.
Dak Prescott threw for just 134 yards last week and now he has to face another hot defense in the Dolphins. I'm going to back them by fading Prescott's passing yards total of 278.5.
