Dalvin Cook hints at signing with Miami Dolphins in cryptic Instagram post
By Luke Allen
Mere hours after it was announced that the Minnesota Vikings were releasing running back Dalvin Cook, it looks like the Pro Bowl free agent knows where he's heading. Buckle up, Miami.
In his Instagram story around noon today, Cook posted a picture of himself, presumably in college, behind a Florida State Seminoles backdrop. Hmmm. That's kind of a teaser. But around 2:30 PM ET, Cook added onto his story -- this time, a photo of himself walking triumphantly out of Hard Rock Stadium. HMMM! This is absolutely going somewhere.
Could Dalvin just be reminiscing on his younger years as the next chapter in his life approaches and the Florida/Miami connection is just a coincidence? Possibly, but let's be real. Cook, and everyone else who follows football, knows of the speculation. The Dolphins are very interested in acquiring him, as made public by the entirety of the NFL media -- and he may have mutual feelings.
Even if there is some mutual interest, we won't get official word from anyone, not even Cook, until he is officially a free agent on Friday at 4:00 PM. Until then, keep an eye out on Dalvin Cook's social media for more teasers as we wait out the next 24 hours.
His Instagram handle is @dalvincook. Wink wink.