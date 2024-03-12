Deal Inked: Jordan Poyer is now a member of the Miami Dolphins
Jordan Poyer is the latest free agent signing by the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins are still being very active during this sacred legal tampering period. The team has now signed safety Jordan Poyer to a one year deal.
This isn't a can't beat them so I'll join them type of situation but it could be perceived as a I need to stay relevant so I'll join the NWO type of move. Makes sesne because Jordan Poyer is 32 and although I'm sure someone would have signed him, it tracks that he would take a contract from Florida.
I didn't think Jordan Poyer would be heading to Miami. In fact, it was last year when it looked like he was headed to South Beach with how he was interacting with that idea.
Poyer, unless something changes, will be billed as a strong safety but who knows exactly how new defensive coordinator, Anthony Weaver, will be using him? Jevon Holland played more of a free safety role and Deshon Elliott played more of the strong safety role. Currently, Deshon Elliott is a free agent so perhaps this means he's finished in Miami?
That's a shame because Elliott played well last year. In fact, he was one of the more consistent players on defense last year. But the NFL is unpredictable and once you think a guy did enough to warrant a contract to come back you see that team show them the door.
Though Poyer is 32, let's not act like he is washed or anything like that. He started 16 games last year and was one of the reasons the Bills' defense didn't collapse after their rash of injuries.
I also like the idea that Jordan Poyer will spill the trade secrets of how the Bills' offense works. But, I don't think it would be much more than Josh Allen throws far and hard and runs over guys. So, no dice there.
Overall, it's another solid signing. The Miami Dolphins are being left for dead right now, with some good reason for that. It's nice to see they aren't just completely rolling over. They're making the kinds of moves we thought they would. Cheapish, but impactful moves made up of professionals.
