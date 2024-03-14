Deal Inked: Kendall Fuller is the latest free agent to sign with the Miami Dolphins
Kendall Fuller rounds out a very formidable starting secondary for the Miami Dolphins.
By Matt Serniak
Chris Grier and the brass of the Miami Dolphins are still striking while the iron is hot which is to say they are cleaning up in the bargain bin. This time they go out and get a quality cornerback in Kendall Fuller.
That's pretty good money for a guy this late in the game when it comes to signing free agents. It just feels like all the top players are gone. Well, Kendall Fuller may not be Jalen Ramsey or Pat Surtain ll, but he fills a direct need and he is actually a very good player.
Last year in Washington, and no I don't think he was directly involved in the Tyreek Hill blowing right by guys for long TDs plays that happened when Miami played Washington, Fuller had two INTs and 55 solo tackles. I'll take that in a second or third corner.
With Anthony Weaver calling the shots on defense, it's difficult to tell how he will set up his defense. Does adding Fuller mean that we'll see more Jalen Ramsey lined up all over the field? Perhaps. With Kendall Fuller and either Kader Kohou or maybe the mysterious, Cam Smith, taking the boundary corner spots you may have more flexibility with Ramsey.
Here's some obligatroy Kendall Fuller highlights and stats;
No matter how you slice it, the Miami Dolphins are going to have a strong starting secondary. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller as the corners and Jevon Holland and Evan Poyer as the safeties. You can do a lot worse and after the exodus that happened on Monday that many of us still haven't shaken, this response and allocation of funds is pretty good. I'm not big on complimenting Chris Grier, but the work that has done with all the signings has been very solid.
