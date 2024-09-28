Depressing stat shows how much further ahead the Bills are from the Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are 1-2 and losers of two straight. To make matters worse, the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills are 3-0 and look to be one of the top teams in the NFL three weeks into the season.
Sure, awards aren't won three weeks into the season, but Dolphins fans would gladly take the 3-0 start versus what they're experiencing now. Not only is Miami on a two-game losing streak where they've been outscored 55 to 13, but their quarterback situation is rough due to the concussion suffered by Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2.
Well, a Reddit user made things even worse for Dolphins fan by pointing out that the Bills scored more points in the first half of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars than the Dolphins have scored all season.
Bills scored more points in one half than Dolphins have all season
The Reddit user GameofLifeCereal pointed out that the Bills scored 34 points in the first half versus Jacksonville and that the Dolphins have scored 33 points in three games.
GameofLifeCereal also said: "[The Bills] traded their best WRs and brought in 3 other no-names. And they're doing this. Man am I jealous."
It's true that the Bills have been doing more with seemingly less after they traded Stefon Diggs in the offseason. Buffalo received a ton of criticism for that move because it didn't seem as though Josh Allen would have the same kind of firepower, but he and the rest of the Bills offense are proving that notion wrong.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins have only scored 33 points through three games with the majority of those points coming in the Week 1 come-from-behind win against the Jaguars.
This season has been a huge disappointment so far, and while we're only three weeks in with plenty of time to turn it around, it feels like things might get worse before they get better.