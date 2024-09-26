Dolphins are already being accused of phoning the season in
The Miami Dolphins are 1-2 but it feels more like they're winless at this point. After coming from behind to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Week 2, and the Dolphins have been in quarterback hell ever since. That hasn't helped them on the field and they've dropped two straight games.
The Dolphins looked uninspired in their blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 and we might have a better reason why now, outside of the quarterback issues. According to Dave Hyde of the Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins "don't practice very hard".
"The word around the league is that it's easy at the Dolphins," Hyde said. "I have to admit by the way they're playing that it looks like they, you know... [sic] they weren't ready for the season or they're just not playing well."
Dolphins reporter puts team on blast with latest comments
Hyde told a story about how during training camp, the Dolphins players would be running routes without their helmets and in shorts while Washington was in full pads. He said the Falcons would run sprints after practice while the Dolphins players would just walk off.
Hyde said he asked Mike McDaniel about it once and McDaniel responded that the Dolphins don't do sprints because they "want to do more reps." He also said he spoke with Calais Campbell about the Dolphins' training camp and Campbell described it as "easy."
After watching the Dolphins get blown out in consecutive weeks, is anyone really that shocked to hear these accusations? The Dolphins have played uninspired football, and it's such a shame after the year they had in 2023.
Yes, Tua getting injured is a bummer, but even before he went down in Week 2, the team was still getting the crap kicked out of it. These comments from Hyde aren't a good look for McDaniel or the Dolphins franchise as a whole right now.