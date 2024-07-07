Dolphins 2024 quarterback rankings are not easy as one would think
The Dolphins will have at least some competition at quarterback at camp.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are set at quarterback for the 2024 season despite not having their franchise QB under contract beyond this campaign. Ranking the players at the position should be easy, but there will be some competition when camp rolls around.
No. 4 Gavin Hardison - undrafted rookie
- Gavin Hardison has a long way to go to catch Skylar Thompson, but a good showing in training camp this year could give Mike McDaniel a reason to change his thoughts on the roster. His best chances are to earn a practice squad spot.
No. 3 Skylar Thompson - entering his third season
- Thompson has limited experience in the NFL, but at least he has some and he has a playoff game under his belt. This narrative could look a lot different if he had beaten the Bills in Orchard Park. Thompson is fighting for the 53 man roster and the margin between him and Mike White is not all that wide. This should be a good opportunity to fight and move up on the depth chart.
No. 2 Mike White - entering his fourth season
- White cut his teeth in the NFL while in New York with the Jets. He has seven starts in 14 games and has nine touchdowns to 13 interceptions. For now, he remains the top choice behind Tua Tagovailoa, but the separation between him and Thompson is marginal at best. If he can't clearly beat Thompson, he may not be on the roster come September.
No. 1 Tua Tagovailoa - entering his fifth season
- Clearly, Tua is the No. 1 QB on the roster and it isn't remotely close. The only thing keeping Tagovailoa from being recognized as an elite NFL quarterback is a second full season on the field with the same numbers as last year - and a playoff win.