Dolphins AFC East rivals won't like where Miami ranks at RB ahead of the season
Miami's RBs room is absolutely loaded for the 2024 season
By Brian Miller
The AFC East could become a running back dream, but this year, the Miami Dolphins will enter the season with the best unit in the division.
Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins were ranked the worst running back unit in the AFC East. Looking ahead to next season, they are the No. 1 unit in maybe the entire AFC. Speedster Raheem Mostert blew the competition out of the water and only Christian McCaffrey kept him from standing at the top of the podium by himself. Mostert was on fire last season and it was shocking to see a 31-year-old RB play like he did.
There is no reason to believe that will change this year. With DeVon Achane entering his second season, the Dolphins' one-two punch at RB will again top the AFC East. Miami didn't sit quietly in the draft either.
They traded into the fourth round and drafted Jaylen Wright, who many had ranked as the second-best running back in the NFL Draft. Wright will jump in immediately and provide more depth and options behind Achane and Mostert. Add in Jeff Wilson Jr., and the up-and-coming Chris Brooks, and Miami's running back room looks great. That's why they're No. 1 on our list. So, who's behind the Dolphins?
2. New York Jets
The Jets have a nice stable of running backs and will get better in 2024 with a healthy Israel Abanikanda. Breece Hall is still developing and has shown the capability to handle the workload of the Jets rushing attack.
The Jets realized that there were still questions about their depth and added Braelon Allen during the draft. Allen is an interesting selection in Round 4. He will push Abanikanda for playing time and will add depth. The Jets have a lot of talent, but not enough to jump the Dolphins.
3. New England Patriots
New England added Antonio Gibson to its roster in free agency this year, which will give its rookie quarterback in Drake Maye some much-needed relief. Gibson has been in the league for five years, and he should boost the production of the Patriots' rushing attack.
No one will get more out of Gibson's arrival than Rhamondre Stevenson, who can't continue to be the only true workhorse back on the roster. With Gibson's arrival, Stevenson should be able to stay fresher. The Patriots also added JaMycal Hasty, who will enter his fifth year.
The Patriots were content with their running backs room entering the draft and didn't address the position at all. They doubled up on QB, though.
4. Buffalo Bills
The Bills were supposed to be a dominant running team, but they lost almost all of their room this year. The Bills had only three running backs on their roster entering the draft: Darrynton Evans, Ty Johnson, and James Cook. Cook will be their workhorse entering the season.
In Round 4 of the draft, the Bills added Ray Davis, a quality runner from Kentucky. He should take carries away from Evans and Johnson and become the primary backup to Cook. The problem for the Bills is that having four running backs on the roster simply isn't enough. They will have to add players to the roster from the free agent market or the undrafted market and that might not make them better in 2024.